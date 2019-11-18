Man treated after falling from light rail platform in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is on the scene off the light rail line in Uptown on Sunday evening after a man reportedly fell off a platform.
The incident was said to have occurred off of the platform near E. 3rd Street when a man walking along the rail line fell to the ground in a driveway for the Charlotte Plaza building.
Police do not currently know the cause of the fall and no suspects are being pursued.
The incident took place at a time when the light rail line is heavily populated with pedestrians following the Panthers game.
