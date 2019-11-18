Man being sought in Iredell County killing

Pierson Worth Colbert (Source: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
November 18, 2019 at 8:34 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 8:43 AM

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused in a Monday morning killing in northern Iredell County is being sought.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Pierson Worth Colbert. Colbert, who’s accused in a homicide, may be operating a dark green 1996 GMC Sonoma truck with license plate PCB-2545. Although, deputies say, Colbert was last seen driving an older model Nissan Sentra that’s light in color.

Colbert is described as being around 5′10″.

“Do not approach this suspect!” deputies warn.

Anyone with information on Colbert’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

