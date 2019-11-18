Experts warn winter coats may cause issues for children in car seats

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the weather turns cold, many people including children dig into their closets for winter coats. But if that coat is too big and puffy for a child in a car seat, it may be causing more harm than good, according to officials with Consumer Reports.
Experts say thinner jackets, like a light sweatshirt, would work with a buckle, but nothing thicker. If the child is cold, parents should then compensate with blankets on top.
During a crash, the material from a bulky coat can compress. When the straps aren’t snug, they don’t do their job of making sure the child comes to a stop gently upon impact.
The straps could even be so loose that the child slips through and comes out of the restraint.
One doctor writing for Consumer Reports recommended the following steps:
Step 1: Put the coat on your child, sit him or her in the car seat and fasten the harness. Tighten the harness until you can no longer pinch any of the webbing with your thumb and forefinger.
Step 2: Without loosening the harness at all, unhook it and remove your child from the car seat. Take the coat off, put your child back in the car seat, and buckle the harness straps, which should be adjusted just as they were when the child was wearing the coat.
If you can pinch the webbing between your thumb and forefinger now, then the coat is too bulky to be worn under the harness.
