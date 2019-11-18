Deputy dismissed after losing control of car, crashing into four parked vehicles in Caldwell Co., sources say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sources say a deputy has been dismissed after he lost control of his car and crashed into four parked vehicles in Caldwell County Saturday.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Creekway Drive in Lenoir Saturday afternoon.
The deputy, who worked with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, was assisting another deputy with a stolen vehicle chase when he was traveling Creekway Drive.
While on Creekway Drive, troopers say the deputy lost control of the car as he was coming around the curb, ran into a lot and hit four vehicles. Troopers say conditions were dry and sunny when the incident happened.
Sources say administrative action had been taken and the deputy involved in this crash has been dismissed from his position.
North Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash. No further information was released.
