Damp and chilly start to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers greet us this morning as a weather disturbance moves across the region. Most of the rain should push out of the area to the northeast by early afternoon, but with plenty of lingering cloud cover, it will be chilly today with high temperatures only rebounding to the lower 50s.
Clearing skies tonight may allow for patchy fog to develop as chilly overnight low temperatures fall back to the upper 30s.
Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with just a slight chance for a stray rain shower. Afternoon temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s.
It gets much nicer midweek. High temperatures get back into the mid to upper 60s – above average for this time of the year - for Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies, making for a pleasant midweek.
It will still be nice and mild Friday with afternoon readings in the upper 60s, but a few late-day showers may return before we head into the weekend.
The better chance for showers looks to come on Saturday before we clear out on Sunday. High temperatures will cool off to the mid to upper 50s over the weekend.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.