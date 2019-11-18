Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his first race on asphalt there. Now the old Charlotte track could become retail space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council will be considering at Monday night’s zoning meeting to transform the old Metrolina Speedway into retail space.
The track is right next to the old Metrolina Expo on Old Statesville Road. Ten years ago there were other big plans announced for the now-overgrown track in north Charlotte - a $50 million facility called the “Metrolina Speed and Sport Center” - but those plans fell through.
Now, there are new possible plans to transform the old racetrack, where Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his first race on asphalt before becoming a NASCAR superstar, into retail space.
Charlotte City Council is considering the project at tonight’s zoning meeting.
You can see the proposed plans below:
