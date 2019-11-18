Charlotte Fire Department hiring new positions ahead of RNC

“In the interest of public safety, we will refrain from discussing specific resources or staffing numbers employed to deliver protective responsibilities for the event. We can however say that that there is a tremendous amount of planning, training and coordination that has been and will be committed to security between the CMPD and other partnering agencies. . The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will commit appropriate staffing and resources to manage the RNC. A strategic operations plan has been coordinated to ensure that there are minimal interruptions or delayed response times throughout our entire community during the week of the event.”