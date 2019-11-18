Charlotte Fire Department hiring new positions ahead of RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is hiring telecommunicator positions, ahead of the Republican National Convention in 2020.
The postion essentially works as a fire dispatcher. The departments says they’re going to need those positions filled before the end of this year, because they know, come August 2020 it will be on all-hands-on-deck—not just for their department but all of Mecklenburg County.
CFD says the starting pay for the dispatching position would be $19.59/hr or $40,747 a year, with many overtime opportunities. Once in the position, you’d be a regular full-time employee. But CFD isn’t the only agency looking to fill vacancies.
Although Charlotte Mecklenburg Police wouldn’t give us specifics when we asked if they plan on hiring more officers ahead of RNC, due to planning and security reasons, they say the department is still 180 officers short.
CMPD gave us this response when asking if they were attempting hire more officers ahead of the RNC:
“In the interest of public safety, we will refrain from discussing specific resources or staffing numbers employed to deliver protective responsibilities for the event. We can however say that that there is a tremendous amount of planning, training and coordination that has been and will be committed to security between the CMPD and other partnering agencies. . The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will commit appropriate staffing and resources to manage the RNC. A strategic operations plan has been coordinated to ensure that there are minimal interruptions or delayed response times throughout our entire community during the week of the event.”
Although agencies know the type of heightened response political events can bring to a city, many local departments say they don’t have plans of hiring extra staff ahead of the convention, but they are carefully planning logistics and working closely with the City of Charlotte.
Huntersville Police say they have no plans to add new positions, and currently have 11 openings which amounts to 10% of their allotted positions.
Huntersville Fire also does not have plans to hire additional positions. HFD says they currently have over 112 Firefighter/EMTs on staff covering four fire stations. MEDIC does not have plans of hiring in anticipation of the RNC, however they do have positions available and are hiring new employees as part of their normal process of attrition.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.