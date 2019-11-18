11 arrested in demonstrations linked to Confederate monument in N.C., deputies say

Calvin James Megginson, 29, of Pittsboro was arrested and charged with simple assault. He was released on a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 11. Megginson was later arrested a second time for assault on a female and resisting a public officer and received a $1,000 secured bond.Megginson is due to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on December 18 on the additional charges.