A warm-up is in our future!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today we will continue to monitor the low pressure system off the east coast. It will poke its way up the eastern seaboard and continue to bring clouds and showers to the eastern part of NC and SC. It will throw clouds even farther inland. Again today, the western part of the WBTV viewing area will see much more sun than the eastern half – just because it is farther from the storm. The mountains and foothills will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. From I-77 east, will be the back edge of the clouds so the rest of us should see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Everyone will reach the mid 50s this afternoon.
The warming begins on Monday. There is about a 20% chance for showers, with highs in the upper 50s. We will be in the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will take us to the mid 60s. The average high is 62° so most of the week will be spent from average to slightly above average. The next good chance for rain will arrive late in the week or next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
