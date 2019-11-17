A warm-up is in our future!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today we will continue to monitor the low pressure system off the east coast. It will poke its way up the eastern seaboard and continue to bring clouds and showers to the eastern part of NC and SC. It will throw clouds even farther inland. Again today, the western part of the WBTV viewing area will see much more sun than the eastern half – just because it is farther from the storm. The mountains and foothills will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. From I-77 east, will be the back edge of the clouds so the rest of us should see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Everyone will reach the mid 50s this afternoon.