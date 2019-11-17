Trio including WBTV’s Eric Thomas wins Audience Favorite at Charlotte Has Talent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Charlotte Has Talent event held at the Booth Playhouse Blumenthal Performing Arts Center on November 16 awarded a musical group including WBTV’s Chief Meterologist Eric Thomas, Technical Media Producer Ross Sontheimer, and 13-year-old former foster child Jensyn Gunnon with the event’s Audience Favorite selection.
The group performed a heartfelt song to the audience which was met with great acclaim and ultimately led to them being chosen as the favorite performance from the audience, of which many local celebrities and public figures were in attendance.
Ticket sales and donations go to children in our community still waiting to be adopted.
Eric continues to work tirelessly in the community in the meantime as an advocate for Forever Family, an organization focused on finding homes for foster children in and around Charlotte.
