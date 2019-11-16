Sunny Sunday on the horizon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More sunshine returns for Sunday, with a stray rain shower possible on Monday. Overall, we will gradually see a slow warming trend into next week, with high temperatures going from the lower 50s on Sunday to upper 60s by Thursday.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with breezy conditions, spotty rain (east of I-85), and cold low temperatures in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will feature more sunshine developing, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s. A stray rain shower will still be possible to the east, yet most folks are expected to stay dry.
Partly cloudy skies will continue for the beginning of next week, with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and afternoon high temperatures ranging from 55 to 60 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.
Midweek next week is expected to feature dry conditions, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the mid-60s for Wednesday and Thursday. A few rain showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday as a cold front moves across the region. Next Friday is expected to stay seasonable, with high temperatures around 65 degrees.
Lower 60s looks to continue into next weekend.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.