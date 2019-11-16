Man shot at Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are responding after a man was shot outside an apartment complex in Charlotte on Saturday.
Officers arrived to the incident on the 1600 block of Eastcrest Drive around 8:15 p.m. at the Montcrest Apartments.
The victim was taken by MEDIC to Atrium Health with what paramedics are calling life-threatening injuries.
CMPD hasn’t located the suspected, who may have fled in a vehicle.
