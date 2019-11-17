National Exec. to Speak at Minority Business Council in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber’s Minority Business Council will meet on Tues., Nov. 19, 9 am at the Gateway Building (204 E. Innes St.). Keynote speaker will be Jonell Logan from Charlotte.
Logan is an independent curator and arts advocate dedicated to supporting artists, transforming communities, and creating accessible creative spaces. She is the Executive Director of The League of Creative Interventionists (LOCI); a San Francisco-based, non-profit supporting a national network of artists and community partners using creativity to transform communities from within.
Originally from New York, Logan worked at several arts organizations including The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Whitney Museum of Art; Studio Museum in Harlem. Moving South, she worked at the the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston, South Carolina; and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American History and Culture in Charlotte.
In 2016, Jonell founded 300 Arts Project, an arts consulting company that supports community engagement, equity and diversity in arts via training, strategic planning, and exhibition.
There is no charge to attend this event; however, seating is limited and reservations are required by Mon., Nov. 18 to espalding@rowanchamber.com or (704) 633-4221.
