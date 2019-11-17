Man charged after overnight homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman is dead after an overnight shooting early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a party on Reagan Drive off of W Sugar Creek Rd. at 1:08 a.m. Police say 911 dispatch received a communicating threats call for service.
Officers were nearby when they heard shots being fired. After arriving to the scene, police located Ebony Tamia Harrison, 27, with a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Harrison dead at the scene. Her family has since been notified.
Corey Lamar Vega, 23, has been charged with the murder of Ebony Harrison.
Vega was detained on scene by responding officers and interviewed by homicide detectives. After interviewing additional witnesses, and collecting physical evidence at the scene, Vega was transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department.
He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Initial investigations reveal that the party was being held at a location inside the business park at the time of the incident. ABC and ALE officers responded to the scene as well to assist.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. Further information will be released by CMPD Public Affairs as it develops.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to the case.
The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.