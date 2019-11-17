Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finishes Brazilian GP, heads to Abu Dhabi for season finale

“First of all, I’m very happy for Pierre (Gasly), it’s good to see him on the podium," Grosjean said. "I’m very happy for him. I was the last Frenchman on the podium four years ago. As for us today, we just didn’t get any luck. We were doing the race of our life, we were hanging on in there in P7 with a car that doesn’t deserve that. We were doing an amazing job and then the safety car fell at exactly the wrong time for us. The tires at the restart were just tired from a long stint. We knew we could go to the end, but then Sainz pushed me wide at the restart into turn two. I’m not very happy about that. We pushed the car to the limit today, it just wasn’t our time.”