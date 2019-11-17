Fire blazes through woods and property in Lincoln Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln Co. emergency officials responded to a large fire Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived to the scene off of Wildale Lane, next to Carpenters Lake, just after 1 p.m.
Four outbuildings, a boat, multiple vehicles and close to an acre of woods were consumed with flames.
Officials say they had to run about a mile of hose and truck in water to put out the fire.
Firefighters say the homeowner was burning trash and debris near the edge of the woods when wind moved the flames to the outbuildings.
No injuries were reported.
More information to follow.
