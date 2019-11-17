Concord-Padgett Airport to celebrate 25th year and acknowledge new name

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord will hold a special ceremony on Monday for the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport’s Renaming Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration.
For 25 years, the formally named Concord Regional Airport has been a highlight of the City of Concord.
On Monday, the city “will remember, honor, and soar ahead as we celebrate 25 years of general and now commercial aviation, and we officially unveil the new Concord-Padgett Regional Airport logo.”
The name incorporates a tribute to longtime Concord Mayor Scott Padgett.
Padgett served as Concord's Mayor from 2001-2017, after first serving on City Council from 1995-2001.
In addition to 27 years of elected leadership, his service in Concord extends back over 40 years with a career as a public school educator and principal at Coltrane-Webb and Beverly Hills Elementary Schools.
He is continuing his public service to North Carolina after being appointed by Governor Cooper to the Local Government Commission.
"Scott Padgett played a critical role in the growth of our airport into a community asset and regional economic driver," said Mayor Bill Dusch.
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport opened in 1994 with a general aviation terminal and a 5,500-foot runway.
Improvements during Padgett's tenure include extension of the runway to 7,400 feet, strengthening of the runway, development of private sector investment in and around the airport, and construction of a commercial service terminal and parking deck.
"This is truly humbling," Padgett said. "Our airport was built by visionary people who led Concord at a time when few could see the possibilities in store for our community. Fortunately, the elected officials who preceded me made decisions not for popularity, but because they were critical to the success and quality of life we enjoy today. To be recognized in this way is only possible because my City Council colleagues and I stood on their shoulders."
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Carolinas.
Highlights will include sharing the story of “determination, courage, resilience, and economic impact that 9000 Aviation Blvd. has had over the last 25 years and the journeys that are yet to come.”
The recognition event takes place at 11:30 am.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.