Colorado mom sentenced to life for killing newborn, tossing body into neighbor’s yard

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado woman was found guilty of killing her own newborn daughter and tossing the body into a neighbor’s yard.
On Friday, a judge sentenced her to life in prison for the crime.
Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 25, was found guilty in August of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and the position-of-trust murder charge.
“Of all the many emotions of the magical first moments of a baby’s life, of all the many tender moments a mother shared in that first embrace with a completely helpless and fragile life, smothering a newborn, and pitching its body over a fence in the cold of January is impossible to understand,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in a release. “Who are we as a people that someone among us has such disregard for the most innocent of lives -- a life they helped create? Disgusting.”
According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Wasinger-Konrad was renting a room in a Highlands Ranch Home. Early in the morning of Jan. 2, 2018, she gave birth to a girl in her bedroom. The district attorney’s office says she covered the baby’s nose and mouth to keep her from crying so as not to awaken others. She then carried the newborn downstairs to the back deck and threw the baby into the backyard of a neighbor.
The neighbor found the dead child at 9:48 p.m. that night and called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
“That little girl was on that deck for 948 minutes,” Deputy District Attorney Valerie Brewster told the jury. “This defendant went about her day, knowing her unnamed daughter was there, helpless. She thought and made that choice.”
Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo gave the closing arguments.
“This tiny baby was smothered by her mother, flung over a neighbor’s fence and left to die by the only human she had ever known,” Gallo told the jury. “This defendant hurled her newborn 11 feet over an 8-foot fence, knowingly consigning her to her death. This little girl died in the cold without the dignity of even a name.”
THE COLORADO SAFE HAVEN LAWSince 2000, Colorado has had a Safe Haven Law. A parent can hand over a newborn, up to 72 hours old, to an employee at any fire station or hospital with no questions asked.