A wet start but pretty end to the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More often than not when we have a coastal storm system moving up the Carolina coastline, we see very little rain (or snow) this far west. But in this instance, an upper level low is sliding in behind this system and taking advantage of the damp air left in the wake of this coastal low and converting it back into additional patches of rain again.
With that said, expect more periods of rain to remain a factor through a good portion of the day Saturday before it finally moves east and away from us on Sunday.
At least the record cold temperatures have let up and given way to cool, wet weather to end the work week. Highs will stay in the 40s for one more day on Saturday with the limited sunshine and then we’ll return to the 50s Sunday and Monday.
Even milder weather arrives next week as highs may reach the low and mid 60s. Keep in mind, the average high this time of year is 63°, so all this amounts to is a return to seasonal weather again.
In sum, if you have outdoor plans, Sunday is definitely your better day!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
