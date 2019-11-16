Seniors living with dementia perform songs they know by heart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “Music is important to millions of Americans who live with Alzheimer's and dementia,” wrote Amanda Thomas. “Most people don't know that musical memories are left undamaged by the disease, which is why we’re doing what we’re doing."
What Amanda is doing... is organizing a concert this weekend.
Amanda is a social worker. She wrote, she said, because she loves her patients.
“This Sunday, November 17th we have a ReUnion Chorus,” she said. "The Council on Aging in Union County is partnering with Wingate University's Department of Music to form a chorus comprised of families with memory loss, music students and volunteers."
This is really cool. Everyone is invited. It’s free, just show up. Starts at 3:30pm at the Batte Center at Wingate University.
Amanda says they’ve been rehearsing as a chorus for two months.
“We’re finding songs participants are familiar with and have sung their whole lives,” Amanda said. “This chorus is much more than a group that meets to sing. Family caregivers are becoming friends and sharing stories. It's awesome to witness. The emotional and positive feedback from caregivers has been overwhelming.”
One woman participant, Florence White, is 100 years old. She’ll be singing, as will her daughter.
