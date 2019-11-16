Salisbury Police arrest two, seek one other in murder of 71-year-old man

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teens have been arrested and a third man is being sought in the murder of Emerson Truitt Roebuck, 71, of Salisbury.
Ronald Dashawn Pruitt, 17, of Patriot Circle, Salisbury, along with Kenyatta Raphalle Belton, Jr., 16, of Harrison Rd, Salisbury, have both been charged with first degree murder and also robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both individuals have been placed in the Rowan County Jail under no bond.
A third suspect, Tai Alexander Mosley, 21, of Harrel St., Salisbury, has not been located and Salisbury Police are asking for assistance in locating same. Mosley is also wanted for murder and robbery.
Pruitt’s mother, Teresa Benson, urged Mosley to turn himself in to police. “My son is innocent, and you know he is,” Benson said. “So wherever you are, you better turn yourself in...you better turn yourself in.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mosley is asked to contact 911, Salisbury Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
The shooting happened before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, on W. Kerr Street near Jersey City Park. Roebuck was discovered by his roommate, who heard the gunshots and found him in the living room.
Roebuck was taken to Novant Health Rowan but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
“He was a joy to be around, he made you feel the presence of the Lord," said stepdaughter Shamill Connor. “I was devastated, I was devastated. I could see if he had a heart attack, but to be gunned down, no reason at all…I was devastated.”
