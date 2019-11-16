Cool and gray Saturday - improvement on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The coastal low we’ve been dealing with for the past day or so is still churning away. The low itself, is off-shore and will remain there. Still, it is able to throw clouds and showers our way today. Will there be a lot of rain? Probably not. We are just looking at spotty showers or drizzle most of the time. That’s enough to make for a cool and damp day though. It will be breezy at times too. Highs only top out in the mid 40s. The better rain chance will be the farther east you go (closer to the coast) with lower chances farther west.