Cool and gray Saturday - improvement on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The coastal low we’ve been dealing with for the past day or so is still churning away. The low itself, is off-shore and will remain there. Still, it is able to throw clouds and showers our way today. Will there be a lot of rain? Probably not. We are just looking at spotty showers or drizzle most of the time. That’s enough to make for a cool and damp day though. It will be breezy at times too. Highs only top out in the mid 40s. The better rain chance will be the farther east you go (closer to the coast) with lower chances farther west.
The low will move on Sunday. We will see improving conditions, especially in the west. You will see more sun across the mountains and foothills. That will take temps to the mid to upper 50s. From Charlotte, east, clouds will linger a little longer, keeping temps in the mid 50s.
The week ahead looks fairly uneventful. There is a 20% chance for a few showers on Monday. After that, it looks dry until another system brings a 30% chance on Friday. Temperatures will gradually climb. We will be in the mid 50s on Monday and climb to the mid 60s for the second half of the week.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
