Anthony, No. 6 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 77-61

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming out of a weeklong break since winning at UNC Wilmington in a game that saw three players carry the offense and left coach Roy Williams to lament: “We're not a very good basketball team if we've only got three guys that can make a shot.” Things weren’t significantly better for stretches of Friday night, either, with the Tar Heels having to work to make shots while lacking many easy conversion chances. The good news is help could come soon in the form of senior Brandon Robinson, who got in some warmup work as he nears his debut from a preseason ankle injury.