SLED investigating allegations that Lamar mayor took $40K, Jeep from 92-year-old father

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the mayor of Lamar after she allegedly took $40,000 and a Jeep from her 92-year-old father.
Reports from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office state deputies were called to the father’s house three different times in August.
On Aug. 8, the father said he had gotten into an argument with his daughter, Darnell Byrd-McPherson, over his withdrawing $2,400 from his bank account, the report stated. The man alleges that his son-in-law then grabbed him by the arm and pushed him in the chest. He said he wanted a report filed about the incident so it was documented.
Deputies noted the father was “fully in charge of all his faculties and finances at 92 years old.”
On Aug. 23, the father spoke to deputies again, alleging that Byrd-McPherson had forged his signature on a power of attorney document and used it to close out his bank account, which had at least $40,000 in it, according to the incident report.
Deputies had the father sign his signature on a victim form and some index cards. Authorities said that signature wasn’t the same as the one on the power attorney document.
Finally, on Aug. 29, the father alleged his daughter took his 1988 Jeep Wagoneer without his permission and gave it to his son, the report stated.
Officials with the DCSO said deputies took the initial reports but requested that SLED handle the investigation once it was learned the allegations were against the Lamar mayor.
SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby confirmed the agency does have an open case against Mayor Byrd-McPherson, but could not provide any further details as it is an on-going investigation.
Byrd-McPherson said it is a family matter and her attorney advised her not to discuss it.
