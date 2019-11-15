Salisbury man in Cabarrus jail after chase with law enforcement in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man is accused of leading law enforcement from several agencies on a chase in Alexander County and Caldwell County while he was driving a stolen car.
On Thursday, William Advier Roble Torres, 31, of Salisbury, was arrested in possession of a stolen vehicle. This incident occurred on Monday, November 11 in Alexander County, where a 2007 Ford Ranger was stolen from a residence in the Ellendale community.
According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, this incident was also connected to a vehicle chase that began in Caldwell County with a different stolen vehicle in the early hours of Monday morning.
The chase proceeded into Alexander County by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Stop sticks were deployed at the intersection of NC Hwy 127 and US Hwy 64/90, where the right front tire was deflated. The vehicle traveled approximately 2 miles before coming to a stop.
The driver, now identified as Torres, fled from the vehicle and ran from officers. Officers ran after him, but were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle.
Early on Monday morning, another truck, a 2007 Ford Ranger, was stolen from a residence near the area where the suspect fled from officers.
On Thursday at approximately 10:30 am, officers with the Kannapolis Police Department located the stolen vehicle at a home that Torres was known to visit. Torres was taken into custody without incident on warrants from various jurisdictions.
Charges include two counts of breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering, six counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and fleeing to elude arrest.
He is being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a bond of $101,000. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is holding a warrant for arrest for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
Sheriff Bowman would like to encourage the citizens of Alexander County to remove all keys and lock the doors on all vehicles.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.