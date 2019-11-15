Rock Hill rink’s new addition makes holiday ice skating possible, rain or shine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Holiday ice skating is back in Rock Hill, and there’s something new this year that’s making skating possible rain or shine.
After it rained nearly every weekend last season, the city has added a more than 5000 square-foot tent to the Founders Holiday Ice Rink across from Fountain Park so that even on rainy days people can get on the ice.
“Last season, 2018, it rained 13 out of 17 weekends that we were open,” said Evan Goetz, marketing coordinator for the City of Rock Hill. “So, we thought how can we solve that?”
The answer was a 5,000 square foot hard-top tent. Goetz says while it costs more, he believes it’s worth it.
“Even though it’s a little more in that than the past, we’ve had great businesses kind of come to the table and say look we want to give you sponsorships for this to make this happen because we realize it’s important for Rock Hill to have an activity like this for the city,” said Goetz.
Goetz says the rink typically hasn’t made a profit. He says it will cost about $120,000 to put on this year. Goetz anticipates $80,000 in ticket sales and says the rest has come in from sponsorships and donations.
“Of course profit would be amazing, but that’s not the goal,” said Goetz. “The goal is really to get people here enjoying downtown.”
And that includes beginners like our Mary King who was shown the ropes on the rink on Opening Day.
“For little ones we encourage parents to help them on the ice, of course without skates for safety,” said Sarah Key who is the rink manager for the city. “For intermediate learners, staff is able to come out and show you pointers, and then for people who know nothing and are starting from zero we have skate assists which are like ice walkers,” said Key.
Key also insisted it’s important to remember there’s a right way to fall.
“Remember if you fall, fall feet out,” said Key “You never want to fall with your knees bent because that puts your skates behind you which gives your skates the opportunity to poke you.”
Opening night tonight at the rink will be open from 5-9pm and tickets are half-priced. The rink is located just off Main Street at 205 Saluda Street in Rock Hill.
Tickets at the Holiday Ice Rink cost $10 dollars a person and that includes your skate rental. To get the rink’s schedule or list of events or to learn more about how to rent the rink visit https://www.onlyinoldtown.com/icerink.
