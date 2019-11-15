Police trying to identify man seen throwing rabbit in crate into Gaston Co. lake

Police in Gaston County are trying to identify the driver of this SUV. The man allegedly threw a rabbit inside a crate into a local lake. (Source: Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 15, 2019 at 1:47 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 2:02 PM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in an animal cruelty case.

The incident occurred around 10:35 a.m. on Oct. 25 on Rankin Lake Road Gastonia, NC. The area is Rankin Lake Park in the City of Gastonia. Police say a person walking saw an animal crate floating in the lake. The crate had a deceased black and white rabbit inside.

Officials say video footage from the park shows a white male with dark hair, approximately 5’10”, throwing the carrier into the lake.

The man was driving a silver SUV, possibly a Honda.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the identity of the owner of the SUV is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

