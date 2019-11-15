Police trying to identify man seen throwing rabbit in crate into Gaston Co. lake

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in an animal cruelty case.
The incident occurred around 10:35 a.m. on Oct. 25 on Rankin Lake Road Gastonia, NC. The area is Rankin Lake Park in the City of Gastonia. Police say a person walking saw an animal crate floating in the lake. The crate had a deceased black and white rabbit inside.
Officials say video footage from the park shows a white male with dark hair, approximately 5’10”, throwing the carrier into the lake.
The man was driving a silver SUV, possibly a Honda.
Anyone with information regarding the case or the identity of the owner of the SUV is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.