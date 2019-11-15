Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph currently facing no suspension for role in Myles Garrett altercation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL handed down punishments to several players involved in an on-field altercation between Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph, and other members of the Browns and Steelers.
Garrett is suspended indefinitely and will be out for at least the rest of the regular season. The Browns defensive end attacked Rudolph with his own helmet, hitting him in the head in the final seconds of the Thursday night game.
Rudolph was not named in the NFL’s first round of suspensions, but officials say additional punishments are forthcoming.
Some fans felt that Rudolph provoked the helmet attack, but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said Garrett’s actions are inexcusable.
“We do not react like that no matter what," Kitchens said during his postgame comments. “That is not an excuse for anything that Myles did at all, and we are not giving him an excuse.”
“I got sacked, we exchanged some words, he kept keeping on and one thing led to another," Rudolph described. "You can go back and watch the tape if you want and make your own assumptions.”
NFL analyst Ian Rapoport expected Rudolph to be fined at the very least.
