Order: Darlington music teacher’s certification suspended after calling student ‘ugly, fat, and stupid,’ using profanity

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington County music teacher had his teaching certification suspended for two years after insulting a student and other disciplinary issues.
According to an order of suspension from the South Carolina State Board of Education, a public reprimand was issued for Michael Berry after he hit a student’s desk and used profanity in the classroom.
At the time, Berry was serving as a music teacher for the Darlington County School District.
The district allowed Berry to return to work after initially placing him on administrative leave due to the reprimand, the order stated. In allowing him to return to work, district officials noted future incidents could result in possible termination.
In December 2018, Berry received an internal reprimand for his “improper handling” of two separate student disciplinary issues, state officials said. The following month, he was reported to administration for insulting a student by calling them “ugly, fat, and stupid,” according to the order.
Berry reportedly admitted to insulting the student, apologized, and alleged that he had lost his temper.
When meeting with district officials, Berry discussed the allegations leading to the public reprimand, saying in that incident he did not lose his temper but intentionally caused a scene to get the students’ attention, according to the suspension order.
“He continued to express frustration with school staff he believed were coddling students,” the order stated. “Mr. Berry also noted that although he was reported to police several times in the past, criminal charges were never brought against him. He expressed his belief that others were taking the incident too seriously and believed no harm had been done.”
Berry was reportedly allowed to resign from the Darlington County School District in lieu of termination. His resignation was reported to the SCDE.
The state board then considered the evidence and voted to suspend Berry’s educator certificate for a two-year period that began on Nov. 12 and would end on Nov. 11, 2021.
