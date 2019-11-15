Identities released in deadly officer-involved shooting at Charlotte’s Epicentre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is injured following an officer-involved shooting in uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.
The incident unfolded around 2:15 a.m. in the Epicentre, near S. College Street and E. Trade Street. Police say two CMPD officers were working off-duty in uniform when they responded to reports of an altercation.
At some point, shots were fired. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say one person, later identified as 33-year-old Treon McCoy, was killed and another was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No officers were injured.
Roads around the Epicentre are closed as police and the SBI continue to investigate.
CMPD said the two officers involved - Officer Kevin Lovell and Officer Shane Mathews - were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when an officer discharges his or her service weapon. Both officers have been with the department for six years.
Officials say the State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.
“Thoughts and prayers for all involved,” CMPD tweeted.
Investigators have not said what caused the shooting, or who fired at who.
“I heard about seven or eight gunshots,” Matthew Dority, who was walking in the area at the time, says.
The incident has people like him in Charlotte considering the safety of that spot in Uptown, in and around the Epicentre.
“I don’t want to get mixed up in something like that, that’s for sure,” Dority says.
“The property owner itself does not have the ability to deal with that as a stand-alone entity,” WBTV Security Analyst Karl de la Guerra says. “They have got to lean on local law enforcement, local security.”
De la Guerra says there comes a time to take a deeper look.
“See what the crime is in the area and begin developing crime prevention strategies within the organization to be able to combat that particular crime that you know is inherent to this area,” he adds.
In 2019, there have now been five shootings or stabbings at, or just outside the Epicentre. Two people have died.
In that block of Uptown, CMPD reports 31 assaults in the last six months.
“There comes a point in time where nothing is going to replace having an increase in physical security at venues such as this,” De la Guerra says. “Especially when they become known venues for potential criminal activity.”
WBTV contacted management at the Epicentre about these big picture concerns today. However, they declined to comment, because of the active investigation into Friday morning’s deadly shooting.
