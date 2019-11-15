North Carolina lawmakers redraw state’s congressional map

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s congressional map has been redrawn with district lines that endanger reelection prospects for two Republicans next year.
The GOP-controlled General Assembly finalized the replacement boundaries Friday with a party-line vote in the state Senate. The map already cleared the state House on Thursday.
The legislature redrew the map because state judges blocked the use of the most recent lines for the 2020 elections. The judges determined those boundaries were likely drawn with unlawful partisan bias favoring Republicans, who currently hold 10 of North Carolina’s 13 U.S. House seats.
Replacement districts where Republican Reps. Mark Walker and George Holding now live would clearly favor Democratic candidates.
Some Democrats argue an 8-5 seat split favoring Republicans isn’t good enough and suggested more litigation is ahead.