Man and 75-year-old grandmother charged with assaulting deputy in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A man and his 75-year-old grandmother were both charged with assaulting a deputy in an incident that happened on Thursday in Rowan County.
Deputies were serving a warrant on Travis Lamar Reddick at a house in the 700 block of Willow Road. Reddick was charged with failing to appear in court.
According to the report, when deputies spoke with Reddick, he claimed that they had the wrong date and said he had not missed court. The deputy attempted to explain the warrant to Reddick, but Reddick told the deputy that he was not going to go with him.
As the deputy stepped inside the house, Reddick shoved him backwards and knocked off the body camera. A second deputy jumped in. Reddick then punched the deputy in the right side of the face. The second deputy was able to use a stun gun to subdue Reddick.
As this was happening, Shirley Reddick, the grandmother of Travis Lamar Reddick, came into the room and began to shove and hit the deputy. As the deputy explained to Shirley Reddick why they were there and why they were arresting her grandson, she replied “yeah, I pushed you.” When the deputy told Mrs. Reddick that they were in her house for a lawful reason, she replied that she didn’t “give a f***.”
Shirley Reddick and her grandson were both taken to the magistrate’s office. While there, Travis Reddick told the deputy that he was going to “whoop my a**” once his handcuffs were removed.
Both Reddicks were charged with assault on a government official. Travis Reddick was also charged with resisting police, obtaining property by false pretenses, and failure to appear in court. Shirley Reddick is out of jail on bond, Travis Reddick remains in jail under a bond of $25,500.
