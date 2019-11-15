Man pleads guilty in fentanyl-related death of Mooresville woman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An alleged drug dealer charged in a 2017 Mooresville woman’s death pleaded guilty.
Police say they found 22-year-old Alexandria Leigh McNeely dead inside a car in a parking lot on Brawley School Road in December 2017. McNeely had purchased drugs containing fentanyl from Justin Wayne Kauffman, police say.
Kauffman was charged in April 2018 with second-degree murder in McNeely’s death. Kauffman pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to involuntary manslaughter, selling schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance and manufacturing/selling delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
“The arrest and subsequent prosecution of Justin Kauffman sent the message to our community that we will not tolerate people illegally selling and providing these dangerous opioids, such as fentanyl, which continue to destroy lives,” said District Attorney Sarah Kirkman.
Kauffman received an 87-145 month active prison sentence.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.