Man gives new bass guitar to N.C. musician who had instrument stolen during funeral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man gifted two new bass guitars to a musician who had his bass guitar stolen during a funeral at a church in Stanley.
Charles Pitts told WBTV he is a member of the praise team at the Frontline Worship Center in Stanley. He routinely performs with the group at church events. He plays the bass guitar and just bough a new, lightweight Warwick Corvette bass back in April.
“Being able to have something this nice and being able to afford having this, it meant a big deal to me,” Pitts told WBTV Wednesday night.
He said he was troubled to discover Monday that his bass was missing. He said he looked all over the church for it, but couldn’t find it. He said he finally determined the bass had been stolen and filed a police report with the Stanley Police Department.
Bill DiPietro expressed that he would like to donate equipment to Pitts. On Friday, Pitts and DiPietro met at Dipietro’s home in Charlotte.
DiPietro gave Pitts two bass guitars and two bass amps for free. Pitts said he is very appreciative.
As far as the crime of the stolen bass guitar, police told WBTV they do have a person of interest in the case, but the person has yet to be identified. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Stanley Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.