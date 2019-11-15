Lidl opening on Monroe Road in area experiencing growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Food market chain Lidl announced it will be opening its first location in Charlotte. It will open on Monroe Road on December 4.
It’s an area of the city seeing new construction and growth, but that also means some growing pains.
“The prices are fantastic it’s gonna do a lot for the neighborhood,” Jim Gil said.
The only problem is drivers say it could cause more traffic on Monroe Road.
“They even put a light down that way it’s to help people turn out but it may create a little more too,” one driver said. “It’s just a heavily traveled road."
The traffic is due to plenty of new businesses and more construction on the way.
“They need to coordinate the lights better, they need to increase money for roads and stuff like that because there has been a tremendous growth in this area,” Gil said.
Crystal Provance has seen that growth firsthand. She has owned The Southern Gourmet on Monroe Road for the past 14 years.
“We’ve seen businesses come and go,” Provance said. “We’re very excited about the revitalization of the Monroe Road cooridor.”
She thinks a new grocery store will benefit the area, especially with its close proximity to Matthews.
“Matthews is growing exponentially it has become a destination town so more people are coming into the area,” she said.
Some people believe putting the store on Monroe Road is not a good move.
“They should’ve done it on Independence where there’s more lanes," Sishrael Harvin said.
Others say it's worth it.
“It’s the price of progress here,” Gil said.
CDOT will be monitoring traffic in the area when the store opens.
