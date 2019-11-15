Hanover sheriff’s office searching for missing 16-year-old girl

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen on Oct. 26.
Chanya Newsome was last seen leaving her home after 4:30 p.m. on Magazine Drive.
She is believed to still be in the Richmond area. She has black hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with information about Newsome is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
