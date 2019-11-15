Damp and cold end to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloud cover will be fairly extensive in and around the Charlotte area again today as a coastal low gets its act together.
As for rain, chances during the daylight hours will remain on the low side for most of the WBTV area – no more than a 20% chance – with a noticeably greater chance neighborhoods south and east of Charlotte.
With the above in mind, today will stay cold with readings not budging out of the 40s.
While the strengthening storm consolidates along the coast tonight, keeping the heaviest rain down on the beach and over eastern North Carolina, it will throw a little more wet weather back our way, with the concentration again being for communities south and east of Charlotte.
Bottom line, grab an umbrella if you’re heading out and you’ll need a coat as well with lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.
With the coastal storm slow to pull away, Saturday now looks to keep a lot of cloud cover around the Charlotte area and even a small lingering rain chance early in the day. The afternoon may feature more break of sun along with a chilly breeze and highs again in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday looks much better, as sunshine returns and afternoon readings improve to the middle 50s. Temperatures will moderate even more heading into next week, with mid to upper 50s in the forecast on Monday, before getting back to the seasonal low 60s for the midweek period.
Stay warm and have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
