Cold temps and scattered showers persist as the weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly temperatures will continue tonight into the weekend, with the chance for scattered rain showers for areas mainly south of I-40 and east of I-85 overnight into Saturday.
A coastal low pressure system will move up the Southeast United States coast and bring a good soaking rain and gusty winds for the coastal Carolinas. The Piedmont will pick up on scattered rain, yet rain chances will decrease the further west you go, and the mountains are expected to just stay partly to mostly cloudy.
Scattered rain showers will linger tonight into Saturday, with Saturday morning low temperatures starting off around 40 degrees; Saturday afternoon high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies will continue Saturday night, with breezy conditions, isolated rain (east of I-85), and a cold low temperature of 35 degrees by Sunday morning.
Sunday will feature more sunshine developing, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s. A stray rain shower will still be possible to the east, yet most folks are expected to stay dry.
Partly cloudy skies will continue for the beginning of next week, with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and afternoon high temperatures ranging from 55 to 60 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.
Midweek next week is expected to feature dry conditions, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures around 60 to 65 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. A few rain showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday as a cold front will move across the region.
Next Friday is expected to stay seasonable, with high temperatures around 62 degrees.
Keep the jacket and umbrella with you for Saturday!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
