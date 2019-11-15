Adults, two 12-year-old minors charged in Columbia drug trafficking bust

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Columbia have arrested two adults and two 12-year-old juveniles with trafficking crack cocaine.
Officers said complaints from the public led them to a home on Harper Street, where they made the arrests Nov. 8.
While serving a search warrant at the house, officers said they found crack cocaine, marijuana and lots of cash.
The adults charged are Nickolas Guild, 38, and Ashley Hopkins, 34.
Guild was on house arrest when he was arrested in this case, police said. Officers said he has multiple previous arrests on drug charges.
Also arrested were two 12-year-old juveniles. Police charged them with trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine within proximity of a school and simple possession of marijuana.
The minors were released into the custody by DSS for now.
Guild faces charges of trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within proximity of a school, simple possession of marijuana, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Hopkins faces similar charges.
A judge denied Guild bond. Hopkins was released on a $50,000 surety bond.
