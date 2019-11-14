16-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by SUV on S.C. highway

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old has died after being hit by an SUV in Lancaster County Wednesday evening.
The incident happened on Highway 160 near Calvin Hall Road in Indian Land.
Troopers say a 60-year-old man was driving a 2018 Ford SUV when he ran off the right side of the highway and hit the teen who was walking on the shoulder of the highway.
The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they later passed away. The teen’s identity is not being released by Lancaster County Coroner’s Office due to the victim being a minor.
Troopers say the driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the incident.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the ongoing investigation. There’s no word on possible charges, and no further information was released.
Indian Land High School’s Parent Teacher Student Organization posted about the incident Friday night on its Facebook page.
