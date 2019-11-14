Police: Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ lived in Conway area for at least a year

CONWAY, S.C (WMBF) – The man suspected of being the Potomac River Rapist has been taken into custody in the Grand Strand, officials said.
The suspect, identified as Giles Daniel Warrick, 60, was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday after authorities performed a search warrant at his home off S.C. 905 in the Conway area, a news release from Horry County police states. Police said Warrick was living at the home for at least a year.
The arrest was made by an Horry County police officer who was working in his role as U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force officer, the release states.
The Potomac River Rapist allegedly killed a D.C. intern and raped nine other women over the course of seven years in the 1990s in the D.C. area.
According to the FBI, the suspect’s last victim was 29-year-old Christine Mirzayan, who was killed in the summer of 1998 while walking home from a cookout in Washington.
“He brutally preyed upon and attacked multiple women across our region," DC Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday. “I can’t begin to imagine what the families have suffered over these 29 years.”
Warrick became a suspect through forensic information and genetic genealogy, police said. He spent most of his time living in the D.C. area.
“Horry County Police Department, along with other agencies on the East Coast, will be reviewing any outstanding cases for possible similarities or likenesses to those involving Warrick,” the release states.
Newsham said Warrick will be charged with first-degree murder as well as other counts.
At a hearing Thursday, Warrick was denied bond on a fugitive warrant. Officials do not believe any further hearings or public appearances for Warrick are currently scheduled in Horry County.
It was not immediately known when Warrick will be extradited.
