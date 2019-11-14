NCDHHS: Second flu-related death reported in North Carolina this season

(WBTV) - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a second flu-related death in the state this season.
According to the department’s weekly flu report, the second death happened during the week of Nov. 3-9, 2019.
Officials have not provided any information about where the death happened or the circumstances around it.
The website says that the current flu season runs from Sept. 29, 2019 to May 16, 2020.
According to the website, the number of flu-related deaths is based on reports submitted by providers to the North Carolina Division of Public Health.
