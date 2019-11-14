Family and friends of murdered Rowan teen protest release of suspect

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a murdered Rowan County teen took the streets and the courthouse steps today to protest the release of one of the three people charged in connection with the crime.
In May, deputies charged Madison Harrington as an accessory in the murder of Michael Earley. She was given a $500,000 bond, which she made last week.
Approximately two dozen people took the protest briefly to the street in downtown Salisbury, but spent most of the time on the steps of the courthouse listening to Michael Earley’s mother Jessica.
“He didn’t die right away…he suffered, and they turned up the radio and I don’t know what else they did, I don’t want to know what else they did," Earley said.
Michael Earley was murdered in May, according to investigators. They say he was selling a few grams of marijuana when something happened. He was beaten to death with a baseball bat, his body dismembered, burned, and buried.
Carlos Rosas was charged with murder, Madison Harrington, and Laruen Grimes were charged as accessories after the fact for dismembering and hiding the body.
Today supporters tearfully listened as Jessica and her former partner Jay shared their pain.
“My baby is gone" Earley said. "I’ll never talk to him, I’ll never text him, I’ll never hug him, I’ll never hear him say momma, I would love to hear him say momma…but he’s gone.”
Harrington is out of jail but does have a court-ordered ankle monitor. Not enough, say family and friends of Michael Earley…remembered by his mother as a hard worker and loving son.
“He was my baby and he’s gone, I don’t know how to stress that enough, but he’s gone…it hurts me a lot," Earley added.
Those who protested on Thursday say they want Madison Harrington put back in jail. Harrington’s release was proper according to court officials in that she made the bond that was assigned to her when she was arrested on the accessory charge in May.
Carlos Rosas, the only one of the three suspects charged with murder, is being held without bond. Lauren Grimes, charged as an accessory, is still in jail on a bond of $300,000.
