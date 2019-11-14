Mom, 3 missing kids found safe

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department said on Nov. 19 a 38-year-old mother and her three children have been found safe.
Police say the Department of Social Services attempted to do a welfare check on Erica M. Rivas and her children on Oct. 30, but couldn’t find them.
The missing children are Dayami Valasquez, 13, Melanie Rivas, 9, and Isabelle Gamez, 2.
Officials did not believe they were in any danger.
Lynette Royal lives in the Falling Creek Apartments, the place where Erica Rivas lived with her three kids, she was shocked to hear they were missing.
“I just hate to see things like that. I wouldn’t know what to do if this was my child,” Royal said.
Royal says she saw the family all the time in the neighborhood and remembers the little ones.
“They would be up at the soccer field. You see a bunch of them getting on the bus in the morning,” Royal said.
An investigator with Chesterfield police tells me they don’t believe Rivas and her kids are in any danger but confirm they were working with Social Services on an investigation into the mom before they went missing. Police won’t elaborate on that investigation.
“The kids! Whatever you’re going through or with...the kids have nothing to do with it,” Royal said.
Those in this community say they just pray everyone will be found safely.
“I would just ask her to please come home. Your family is worried about you. Your friends are worried about you. Everybody is worried about you. You need to come home and call. Let someone know you are OK,” Royal said.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
