Woman charged with assaulting Rowan deputy in bizarre incident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County deputy was assaulted by a woman who was being charged with trespassing and breaking into a home.
The incident happened on Tuesday according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Two deputies were responding to a trespassing call on Fisher Road. When he arrived, a homeowner told him that a strange woman had just broken through her front door. Minutes later a neighbor saw the woman standing next to a fence with her hands on the shoulders of her (the neighbor’s) eight-year-old daughter.
When the deputies arrived, they found the woman, now identified as Teri Covello, 34, of Centenary Church Road in Mount Ulla, in a shouting match with the homeowner who had called 911.
Covello refused to listen to the any of the deputy’s commands, and was placed under arrest. While she was being arrested, Covello started kicking, tried to pull away from the deputies, and refused to stand up.
The homeowner told law enforcement that Covello came into her house and began talking about a “headless horseman,” and saying that she wanted a horse. Covello then left the house and walked towards the neighbor’s house and towards an area where the neighbor kept horses.
Covello tried to open the gate, but couldn’t, because the neighbor’s daughter was holding it shut. Deputies noticed damage to part of a fence and say that Covello was responsible.
While Covello was being taken to the magistrate’s office, she began kicking in the back of the patrol car, and “flipping upside down” on the floorboard. The deputy had to stop the car in order to get Covello secured in the backseat.
Covello became angry when the deputy refused to make several stops that she had requested. She also admitted “snorting methamphetamine” earlier in the night.
Once at the magistrate’s office, four deputies had to remove Covello from the patrol car due to her refusal to stand up. One deputy was kicked in the right leg and chest by Covello. She also continued to make threats, according to the report.
After finishing with the magistrate, the deputies had to carry Covello to the jail.
Covello was charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property, injury to personal property, second-degree trespassing, resisting police, and assault on a government official. Bond was set at $100,000.
Covello is due in court on December 4.
