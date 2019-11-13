When will your $50 rebate check arrive in SC? Soon!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina- More than 1.2 million South Carolinians will be getting a $50 rebate check in the mail just in time for the holidays. However, when you receive your rebate check depends on your zip code according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
South Carolina zip codes range from 29000s to 29900s. For the most part York, Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield counties fall in the 29700 range, so SCDOR officials say while some South Carolinians have already received their checks, it’ll be a few more weeks for people who live in those counties.
To make it easy to track, the department created a website where you can check to see if you qualify for the rebate. https://dor.sc.gov/rebate
Once you visit the site, simply click “Check My Rebate Status” and you’ll be asked to enter your social security number in the top box. In the “Refund Amount Box” just enter “50.”
You should get a message telling you if your refund is approved, and it should give you the status of your check, as well. If your check hasn’t been mailed, the page will say “This page will update when your refund is issued.”
To qualify the SCDOR says you must have filed your 2018 state income tax return by October 15th of this year, and have had a 2018 tax liability of at least $50 after credits.
If you’re not sure how to determine your tax liability, SCDOR says take a look at your 2018 return. Original returns (SC1040): If Line 15 - (Line 21 + Line 22) is $50 or more, you qualify
Amended returns (SC1040X): If Line 14 - Line 11 is $50 or more, you qualify
Couples who filed jointly will get check.
To identify the official rebate check, SCDOR says:
- Rebates are mailed in a standard envelope with the SCDOR listed in the return address.
- The memo line on each check reads “SC TAX REBATE.”
- A box in the middle of each check provides information about what the rebate is.
- The check will be for exactly $50.00.
The rebate checks are all thanks to $61 million in tax revenue the state collected on the $1.5 billion dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket win in October of 2018. Lawmakers voted to issue the funds to taxpayers.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue says ALL rebates will be issued by December 2nd.
