‘Tis The Season Spectaculer ready for a spectacular second year

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The second annual 'Tis The Season Spectacular is set to take place in Spencer and Salisbury on Wednesday, November 27.
The Christmas parade made its debut in 2018, replacing the Holiday Caravan parade.
The parade will follow the route of main street through Spencer and Salisbury’s historic downtowns. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown Spencer and reach downtown Salisbury at 3 p.m.
The community is invited to participate and enjoy the parade by filling the sidewalks and public space to celebrate the beginning of another holiday season in Rowan County.
This year’s parade will include country music star Tim Elliot, popular local vocal group The Moonglows, as well as local school bands, floats, and special guests.
“We told you it is bigger and more spectacular than last year," said organizer Shari Graham.
Reserved seating is available: https://tistheseasonspectacular.com/reserved-seating
The 'Tis The Season Spectacular will also be broadcast live on Memories Radio, 103.3 FM and 1280 AM in Salisbury. Lance Poole, Brooks Nash, and Sarah Glasco will provide the coverage.
