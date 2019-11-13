As temperatures drop, the number of people in Charlotte shelters continue to rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are heated blankets and many are inside blasting the heat. Unfortunately, some of your neighbors will go to bed on concrete which will more than likely feel like ice.
Many shelters through Charlotte are doing what they can to help, but there is only so much that can be done as there’s just not enough resources.
If you could look into any eyes of those who live on the streets, you would see their fear of freezing.
“It really is tragic,” said Randall Hitt.
Hitt works at The Men’s Shelter on North Tryon in Uptown. He says the shelter is well over capacity, but he doesn’t have the heart to turn anyone away. Anyone coming in is going to have a tough time finding space to get comfortable.
According to Hitt, there are 86 guys waiting in line for the next open spot, with only five beds left.
“Because of the weather and the elements out here, everybody that came is going to get a mat for an overnight stay,” Hitt continued.
Pat Cotham got out of her Mecklenburg County commissioners chair Tuesday night to hand out blankets, food and gloves to the men and women who call the streets, home.
“I can’t solve all the problems of the world, but when I come out here I can help 25 to 30 people,”said Commissioner Cotham.
The blankets and brown-bagged goodies don’t come from county funds, the commissioner says she buys everything out of her own pocket.
As officials continue looking for ways to fight homelessness through our area, she says you and no one else should ever forget that these are people.
“At least they’ll know that somebody cares for them and that’s why I do it,” said Cotham.
The Charlotte Fire Department and Housing & Neighborhood Services are stepping in to help as well – they are in the middle of collecting coats for those in need.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.