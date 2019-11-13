South Mecklenburg High to close early due to waterline issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Principal Starnes from South Mecklenburg High School issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon informing parents and guardians that students would be dismissed from school early due to a waterline issue.
Students are being let out of class beginning at 1:00 p.m. and those being picked up by parents will be able to exit campus at that time. Buses will leave the school shortly after in order to bring the students home.
All afternoon activities on campus have been canceled with the exception of the state playoff game for the boy’s soccer team.
Principal Starnes stated that the school would re-open tomorrow for Thursday’s school day.
No further information has been released at this time.
