Sheriff: Runaway Ga. teen may be with man in S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old girl who is listed as a runaway may be with a man in the Greenville, South Carolina area, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.
Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera ran away from home in early November. Officials now say she may be with 23-year-old Gregory Austin Cline in a gray 1998 Honda Accord with tag number 4607MW, and that the pair may be in S.C.
Rivera is described as a white female, 5′01″ tall and 126 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.
A description for Cline was not provided.
Anyone who sees Rivera or Cline, or has information on their whereabouts or the vehicle is urged to call Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.
